The financial service provider IPX1031 has conducted a study to determine the overall best states in which to own a tiny home. As the hot housing market grows more competitive, the demand for so-called tiny homes has only increased. They offer a lower-risk investment for first-time buyers with prices ranging between $30,000 and $60,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. As the tiny-house movement swept the U.S., many homeowners have downsized to properties below 600 square feet.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO