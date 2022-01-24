ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZmlj_0duAXQlp00

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Can dogs be trained to sniff out COVID-19?

Dr. Kenneth Furton, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Florida International University, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his research and findings on dogs’ ability to find and determine who is carrying COVID-19. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Doughnut#Food Drink#Whnt#The American Red Cross#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Can CBD stop COVID-19?

Dr. Marsha Rosner, Charles B. Huggins Professor in the Ben May Department for Cancer Research at The University of Chicago, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what her research showed and how a CBD compound could stop COVID-19. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy