Michigan gas prices hit record-high for 2022 with latest increase

(WWJ) -- Gas prices in Michigan jumped 9 cents, setting a new-record high for the year.

AAA reports that drivers across the state are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded -- 13 cents more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.

A full, 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded gas currently costs an average of $48, which is about $3 lower from when prices were their highest last November.

"Despite an increase in gasoline stocks, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said AAA spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady compared to last week, with a current average of $3.21 per gallon.

That price is the exact same as last week’s average, and 90 cents more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages : Marquette ($3.31), Lansing ($3.28), Jackson ($3.27)

Least expensive gas price averages : Ann Arbor ($3.20), Metro Detroit ($3.21), Benton Harbor ($3.22)

To view AAA's state and metro gas averages, click here .