The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of decisions to make over the next few months leading up to the trade deadline on Mar. 21, 2022. It’s pretty clear their playoff hopes are a long shot this season. Meaning they should look to the future and be sellers. Whichever current players can net a good return in the way of picks and prospects should be on the market. With that said, who will the franchise invest in right now? In other words, who will the team look to build around for the future? Here are six key players the Blackhawks should retain as they look towards success in the long run.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO