White Connecticut investor arrested for racist tirade over smoothie order

 2 days ago
While “Karen” has been one of the most viral and toxic people on Earth over the past few years, that by no means absolves their KKKounterparts from their devilish deeds. White men are still perfectly capable of terrorizing, traumatizing, and threatening the lives of people of color.

Take for example a white man in Connecticut who was arrested recently for a racist rant that left employees of a local smoothie place scared for their lives.

According to NBCNewYork, 48-year-old James Iannazzo lost his s#!t inside a Robeks smoothie store after he was sold a drink that he told employees not to put peanut butter in it. That smoothie was for his child who was taken to the hospital after a severe allergic reaction. After tending to his child, an angry Iannazzo went back to the store to let the staff know how he feels about them and those who look like them…

Per usual, the entire confrontation was caught on camera and there is no denying what was said or done.

Iannazzo isn’t exactly a random white guy either, Forbes magazine ranked him a top 25 financial advisor for Merrill Lynch. Well, Merrill Lynch caught wind of this video and had something to say about it.

“Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm,” the company said in a statement.

Some trash bag attorney attempted to provide cover for his KKKlient.

When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo’s parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear. He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress,” attorney Frank J. Riccio II said.

Iannazzo has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass.

