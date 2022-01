Heading into this season, the Penguins felt optimistic about their group, one that Jeff Carter called "well-rounded - you have a little bit of everything, honestly." With the majority of their team returning, the players felt that they would be able to build off the positives from last year - like finishing first in a difficult Metro Division while establishing a special team chemistry through being in a bubble together - while also learning from the disappointing finish that saw them eliminated in the First Round.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO