Money! That is what seems to be on everyone’s mind for 2022. If you play the lottery in North Carolina, you might want to get yourself a Mega Millions ticket. No one won the jackpot on Tuesday so the amount will rise to an estimated $376 million for Friday night’s drawing. This is according to the lottery website. For whoever wins, the cash option will be a total of $256.4 million. Winning that amount would be one heck of a way to start off the new year.

