London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday, shrugging off a late tech selloff on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,564. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "While markets in the US have been swinging wildly between positive and negative territory, as investors there try and make sense of the Federal Reserve’s intentions, it’s important to note that we haven’t broken below the lows that we put in on Monday.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO