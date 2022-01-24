‘Greta’s Law’ would require breeders to track dogs, cats sold for testing

Glaucoma is an eye disease that occurs in both dogs and cats. Glaucoma comes from the greek word glaukommatos, which means "gray-eyed." Glaucoma is a serious disease that can lead to blindness and causes intense pain. The pain is due to increased pressure in the eye. Inside the eye, a clear fluid circulates in the front compartment between the cornea (the clear outer layer at the front of the eye) and the pupil (the black, central part of the eye). The fluid normally drains through a small sieve-like opening between the base of the cornea and the front of the iris (the colored part of the eye). Glaucoma occurs when the sieve does not work properly, becomes clogged, or becomes obstructed. Glaucoma is never caused by overproduction of the fluid; it is always caused by a drainage problem.

