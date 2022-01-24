‘Greedy jobs’ have led to a shocking pay disparity for well-educated women

With surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, many schools going virtual (again) and parents of kids who are still in school living in constant fear that this will change, workers are having a hard time holding on to their jobs. In November, 4.5 million people left their jobs, according to the Labor Department – the highest number since the government began keeping records. Women have been especially hard-hit, losing 2.3 million jobs in the formal economy since the start of the pandemic. The situation has wiped out the gains of an entire generation. The level of women's workforce participation is now about the same as it was in the 1980s.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO