You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. While the pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of workplaces and brought in a massive digital transformation, it has also given an unfortunate rise in cybercrimes. 2021 saw some of the most significant cyberattacks on digital systems the world has ever seen, such as the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, wherein the company had to shut its entire operations to contain the breach. Given the upsurge of similar ransomware attacks and data breaches, which have caused havoc to businesses worldwide, cybersecurity risk management has to take precedence in 2022 and be among the topmost priorities for organizations to ensure business continuity in the event of a cyber incidence.

