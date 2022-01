BOSTON (CBS) – A major nor’easter appears to be on the way to southern New England. This one has all the makings of a classic. All the buzz words are in play…Blizzard, Bombogenesis, Blockbuster…you name it, we could see it on Saturday. If you have been following along at home, over the last few days we have been discussing three possible scenarios…a coastal hugger (track over Cape Cod), a classic track (the perfect New England snow track), and a farther eastern track. The big news today, we have narrowed it down to two. Bye bye coastal hugger track and with that any chance...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO