We just evaluated the new Ford BlueCruise active driver assistance system on a 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle and came away with mostly positive feelings. The system can allow for hands-free driving on sections of premapped divided highways, automating the vehicle’s steering, acceleration, and braking for the driver. It stands out for its driver monitoring and appropriate warnings when driver attention appears to have wandered, plus it effectively encourages collaborative driving.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO