Check out these four ways to spend your weekend: ❄️ Cast your vote for the best sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater this weekend. Festivities to follow. Free. 🪁 Bring a kite to frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday for the return of the Winter Kite Festival. Free. 🧊 Cut your own ice out of a pond, try kicksledding and throw a "snow snake" at Winter Fete in Bloomington on Saturday. Free. 🎶 Celebrate local radio station The Current's 17th anniversary at its First Avenue party Saturday night, featuring Low Cut Connie, Jane Bird and more. $24.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO