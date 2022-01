It’s not like you need an excuse to celebrate your favorite couple, but Valentine’s Day gives you the perfect occasion to shower a close friend (and their partner) with a nice gift. And, let’s be real, we could all use a little kindness and compassion these days. So in 2022, we at SPY say, embrace Cupid on the holiday that’s all about love and buy a gift for your favorite couple! Since Valentine’s Day calls for a present, give them one that celebrates them as a duo. Whether they’ve been married for one year or 50, are thrill-seeking adventurers or homebodies,...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO