There are few things that spark a fire in the hearts of Disney fans like a limited-time souvenir. We’ve seen incredibly long lines during the 50th Anniversary for new merchandise, virtual waiting rooms on shopDisney for limited release items, and don’t even get us STARTED on what things were like when Disney World reopened…after they had announced that Splash Mountain was getting a retheme. And today, we’re met with this phenomenon again, but this time at EPCOT!

