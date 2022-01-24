ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville city officials limit comments on Pine Ridge nursing home amid investigation into deaths

By Daniel Pierce, Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oZ6b_0duASPi300

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a week after two people were found dead and two others in critical condition at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center , Thomasville city officials are offering few comments as the investigation continues.

“The city council and I are very concerned with conditions present at Pine Ridge as stated in the press release from the police department,” said Mayor Raleigh York. “However, I feel it would be premature for me to make any further comment until after the ongoing investigation has been completed.”

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

City council members Doug Hunt and Wendy Sellers were similarly reserved, but they say they’re offering their prayers to residents and families.

“Unfortunately, this is an ongoing investigation by all concerned departments and associations,” Hunt said. “I would not be able to provide you any information other than what the city manager and our PD can offer. I will say I pray for all individuals and families affected by this ordeal. We owe the families and tenants of Pine Ridge a sound investigation, and that is what our PD will provide.”

Sellers said, “I will say that my heart and prayers go out to the residents and families affected by this negligence. No one should have to experience a situation like this. Families place their loved ones in these care facilities expecting their family members to be cared for. This is unacceptable and I am sure the investigation that is underway by the city, county and state will ensure this never happens again.”

Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt shared his appreciation for the emergency teams who jumped in to help despite snowy and icy conditions.

“The city provided emergency services to the facility on Sunday, and I am proud of the all of the staff from our police and fire departments, along with other county and state agencies that responded in a timely manner, during a significant winter weather event, to provide medical care to the residents of the facility,” Brandt said. “As anyone would be upon hearing about the situation, I am concerned by what appears to have happened at the center. But … the city does not have regulatory oversight of rehabilitation centers, they are regulated through the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The center has been the focus of an investigation after Thomasville police found two residents deceased and two others in critical conditions during a staffing shortage Sunday evening.

Police found three staff members caring for 98 patients during the weekend snowstorm.

Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation reportedly told Thomasville police the staffing shortage was the result of staffers not being able to get to the site due to the poor road conditions.

At the request of the Davidson County District Attorney, NCDHHS workers were called to the scene, along with North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation workers, to assists with the situation.

State House Representative Larry Potts, who represents District 81, told FOX8 that the on-site portion of the investigations wrapped up Friday afternoon .

Over the next few weeks, the NCDHHS will present their findings to a Joint House Oversite Committee that Potts is on.

“Get the gist of what happened, how it happened and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Rep. Potts said.

He could not comment on any charges that may or may not come.

However, when asked about what could happen next he said, “I believe we’re to the point where they will be held accountable. That’s an understatement.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Guilford County Jail inmate accused of tasing sergeant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Guilford County Jail is accused of tasing a sergeant while being moved on Wednesday, officials say. Around 9:30 a.m., a sergeant who has been with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years was moving Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, from one location […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
Thomasville, NC
Government
City
Thomasville, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors working to reduce violent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violent crime in Greensboro is up this year, and homicides and assaults involving a firearm have doubled. One of the biggest issues police departments across the Triad are facing is not having enough staff. Help is needed at police departments in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Asheboro and more. It’s why people […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brandt
FOX8 News

Guilford County neighbors frustrated with USPS mail delays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people in Guilford County are complaining about not getting their mail. People living along Tarrywood Drive in Greensboro say there are times their mail is delayed up to a week, which means bills and other important documents are not getting to these mailboxes on schedule. Instead, these homeowners feel […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Pd
FOX8 News

Meet Major, the High Point garage dog

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Not everyone who works at Porter’s Automotive walks around on two legs. Supervisor Major, the dog, has been showing up to work with owner Dale Porter for about 8 years now. “I hope he appreciates it,” Porter said. “I do take good care of him, and I do feed him well.” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Dramatic video shows blazing Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews were on the scene of an early morning blaze in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a roaring housefire on Sanford Drive Tuesday morning. It shows the house consumed by huge flames, with a car in the driveway also burned. The battalion chief told FOX8 that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy