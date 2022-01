Kurdish forces geared up Monday for an assault on a prison in northeast Syria that Islamic State group fighters stormed last week, sparking fears for the fate of hundreds of under-age detainees. IS fighters on Thursday rammed two explosives-packed vehicles into the Kurdish-run Ghwayran prison to launch a brazen jailbreak operation that has plunged the city of Hasakeh into chaos. The attack is the group's biggest since their once sprawling self-styled "caliphate" was defeated in 2019. It has already killed more than 150 people, most of them jihadists. Fighting drove some 45,000 residents of Syria's largest Kurdish city to flee their homes, according to the United Nations, but the violence receded on Monday with the presence of hundreds of children inside the prison complicating an assault.

