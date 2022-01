Virtual reality has come a long way in recent years, and while the best VR headsets can trick our eyes in making virtual worlds seem real, the same can’t be said for the rest of the body. While devices like the Oculus Quest 2 facilitate room-scale movement in games like Half-Life: Alyx and Skyrim VR, you can’t help feeling like you’re still somewhat tethered to reality. However, Ekto VR is cooking up a solution that could assist in physically traversing the metaverse. The only problem is that it’ll require an expensive pair of ridiculous looking VR boots.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO