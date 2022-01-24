ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dylan Announces 2022 Tour

By Allison Hussey
 2 days ago
Bob Dylan has announced a new string of tour dates, the latest leg in an expansive run that Dylan has said will extend through 2024. He’ll start in Phoenix, Arizona on March 3 and will end in mid-April in Oklahoma City. See the full schedule here. Dylan’s return...

