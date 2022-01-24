Bob Dylan Announces 2022 Tour

No city has ever saved 33-year-old Kam Tambini, better known as Tambino, from the exhaustion of 21st-century existence. The clave rhythms that pepper his new Sin Miedo EP stem from Tambini’s childhood in Bogotá, Colombia and his birthplace of Lima, Peru, while his distorted guitars, clattering drum machines, and glistening synths recall cramped Brooklyn venues where the sound guy is learning on the job. Tambini’s blend of shoegaze, indie pop, and electronic touches on everywhere he’s been, but his sound isn’t as simple as his own label for it, “cumbiagaze.” Its charm lies in the way he layers roaring guitars, Latin rhythms, and his own low-pitched, sighing vocals to explore the mundanity of city life. He sounds drained but resilient: Sin Miedo is a reminder of the pockets of contentment in the most frustrating of modern eras.
Comments / 0