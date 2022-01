Nestled in a pocket of tiny towns with cute geological names — Marble Falls, Granite Shoals — Horseshoe Bay merges luxury into wilderness in the Texas Hill Country. In this resort town barely over three and a half hours from Houston, landscapes turn from open pastures to lakeside villas in the blink of an eye. Mansions line up on tendrils of land that puddle into the lake, snagging an improbable amount of waterfront property (and supported by a staggering number of stone arches). While Zillow litters its red dots along the shore ($7.1 million, $6.2 million, $3.6 million), the Horseshoe Bay Nature Park carves out an environmental haven in rebellion.

