Apalutamide in Patients With mCSPC: Safety

By Cancer Network Editors
cancernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Chowdhury, MD: One thing about this slide is that we underestimate the toxicity of ADT [androgen deprivation therapy]. A lot of people have talked about skin rash and things like that. There’s a bit more skin rash with apalutamide, but as we were talking about, rashes don’t kill patients, cancer...

www.cancernetwork.com

pih.org

In Peru, Caring for Patients with Schizophrenia

Each morning, Sonia Sánchez wakes up, makes her bed, and cooks breakfast. Some days, she goes with her sister to the market. There was a time when she didn’t know if those tasks would be possible. Sánchez has lived with schizophrenia since she was 16 years old.
MENTAL HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

Evaluating Patients with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Neurodevelopmental conditions are defined as chronic mental or physical impairments that occur at conception or shortly after birth. These impairments continue indefinitely, and individuals can present with varying functional abilities. Early identification and intervention are important to offering individuals who are differently abled the best opportunity to develop to their fullest potential.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Impact of GVHD on Patient Outcomes

Yi-Bin Chen, MD: As we think more about acute graft-vs-host disease [GVHD] and where we’ve come from and where we’re going, it helps to think about how it has changed over time. We’ve published our own experience, as have others, on different patterns of graft-vs-host disease. I’ve been doing this for about 14 years, and I’ve read about the experience of the past, and I’ll ask people to confirm what I think are patterns that have changed. Patients live more now when they get acute graft-vs-host disease. We tend to see a different pattern. We don’t see hyperacute graft-vs-host disease much anymore. A lot of that is because of much better methods of typing and maybe prophylaxis. We tend to not see grade 4 skin acute graft-vs-host disease compared with what we used to read about. Those are 2 big changes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Depressive Symptoms and Mental HRQOL Prior to Diagnosis Did Not Affect Survival in Older Population With Multiple Myeloma

A retrospective study did not find any associations between survival of older patients with multiple myeloma and pre-diagnosis depressive symptoms and mental health-related quality of life. Depressive symptoms and lower mental health-related quality of life (HRQOL) before older patients were diagnosed with multiple myeloma did not appear to impact survival,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Chiropractic Economics

Supporting the Stressed-out Patient

Sponsored by Allergy Research Group. These days, patients complaining of increased daily stressors are all too common. We see the physical ramifications of unrelenting stress in chiropractic patients: neck pain, tense shoulders, and adjustments that aren’t holding quite as long as they did previously. Unfortunately, many of these patients...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Benefit Yielded With Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy in Esophageal/GEJ Adenocarcinoma

The quality of life was maintained for patients with esophageal cancer plus including gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma when treated with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. The KEYNOTE-590 study (NCT03189719) found patients in all subgroups at the 12-month follow-up with esophageal cancer and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma treated with first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
cancernetwork.com

Olaparib Plus Pembrolizumab Treatment Safe in Advanced Chloangiocarcinoma

Interim results of a phase 2 trial found a safe toxicity profile for olaparib plus pembrolizumab in advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma given olaparib (Lynparza) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) were found to have a tolerable and safe toxicity profile, according to interim phase 2 results (NCT04306367) presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

How to Defuse a Difficult Patient

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. A few years ago, optometrist Ian Whipple of Ogden, UT, examined a patient with the most advanced keratoconus he had ever seen. Dr. Whipple managed to quickly convince the patient that specialty contact lenses would be the best solution after sharing that many of his other advanced keratoconus patients experienced improved quality of life with specialty lenses.
OGDEN, UT
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Combo Yields Durable Response in Treatment Refractory-mCRC

Pembrolizumab, binimetinib , and bevacizumab created deep and durable responses for patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. A media progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.8 months was induced after use of a triplet combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus binimetinib (Mektovi) and bevacizumab (Avastin) for patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a presentation from 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Yael Cohen, MD, on MRD Negativity Following Treatment With Cilta-Cel in Refractory Myeloma

In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Yael Cohen, MD, discusses how treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel resulted in a high rate of minimal residual disease negativity in patients diagnosed with lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Yael Cohen, MD, a senior physician in the Department of Hematology at Tel-Aviv...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Amitkumar Mehta, MD, Discusses the Role of Parsaclisib in Relapsed/Refractory MCL

Amitkumar Mehta, MD, discusses the role of parsaclisib and how it fits into the treatment landscape of relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Amitkumar Mehta, MD, associate professor, and director of lymphoma and the CAR T-cell therapy program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, spoke with CancerNetwork® at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting about data from the phase 2 CITADEL-205 study (NCT03235544), investigating parsaclisib as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Case 1: An 80-Year-Old Man With mCSPC

Dan Petrylak, MD, presents our first case for discussion, an 80-year-old man with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). Front-line therapy options and monitoring for mCSPC are also mentioned. Dan Petrylak, MD: This patient is an 80-year-old male who presents with nocturia and decreased appetite. He has mild pain in his...
CANCER
The Independent

NHS patient safety watchdog launches investigation into community mental health care

The NHS patient safety watchdog has launched an investigation into community mental health care following the death of a 56-year-old woman, The Independent can reveal.The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), which has recently been hit with its own scandal and has been stripped of it maternity investigation powers, has begun examining how patients in crisis with severe mental health needs are assessed by NHS services.The investigation came after warnings from multiple coroners over the poor assessment of suicide risk in people in mental health crisis in the last year and followed the death of Frances Wellburn, who took her own...
MENTAL HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Adjuvant Oral Fluoropyrimidine Yields Improved Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer

Patients with biliary tract cancer who were given the adjuvant oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 had better overall survival compared with surgery alone. Patients with biliary tract cancer who were treated with the adjuvant oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 had better survival than those treated with surgery alone leading investigators to recommend it as standard of care, according to results from a phase 3 trial (UMIN000011688) that were presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Effective Transarterial Chemoembolization, Lenvatinb, and Sintilimab Combo in HCC

A safe and tolerable treatment option of transarterial chemoembolization combined with lenvatinib plus sintilimab was given to patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. A safe and tolerable treatment option has been presented in the form of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) combined with lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus sintilimab for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to a presentation from the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Consolidation Therapy Post-Transplant in Multiple Myeloma

Saad Z. Usmani, MD: Last question before we move on is about the role of consolidation. The GRIFFIN trial from 2009 looked at consolidation, but in our practice, who do we consolidate for transplant? Let’s get some quick, short answers. Do you consolidate anyone?. Neha Korde, MD: I don’t...
HEALTH

