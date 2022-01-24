Apalutamide in Patients With mCSPC: Safety

Yi-Bin Chen, MD: As we think more about acute graft-vs-host disease [GVHD] and where we’ve come from and where we’re going, it helps to think about how it has changed over time. We’ve published our own experience, as have others, on different patterns of graft-vs-host disease. I’ve been doing this for about 14 years, and I’ve read about the experience of the past, and I’ll ask people to confirm what I think are patterns that have changed. Patients live more now when they get acute graft-vs-host disease. We tend to see a different pattern. We don’t see hyperacute graft-vs-host disease much anymore. A lot of that is because of much better methods of typing and maybe prophylaxis. We tend to not see grade 4 skin acute graft-vs-host disease compared with what we used to read about. Those are 2 big changes.

