A brutal game on Sunday led the Chicago Bulls into Monday desperate for a win. Back-to-back losses at the hands of Milwaukee and Orlando highlighted the weekend for Chicago. However, despite the game getting way too close, the Bulls pulled out the 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their building. The team is still shorthanded, but returns from Zach LaVine and Javonte Green sparked the Bulls in a big way.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO