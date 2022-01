The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the PM’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.He has also said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.His lack of honesty and integrity has poisoned the once great party he leadsChristian Wakeford MPWriting in the Sunday Mirror, Mr Wakeford said: “Boris Johnson is living on borrowed...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO