Here's a question American liberals would like answered: If Boris Johnson can go down, why can't Donald Trump?. Johnson, the British prime minister, appears to be on the cusp of losing his office. Nearly two-thirds of Britons think he should resign after revelations that Johnson and his staff attended parties at 10 Downing Street while the nation was under a pandemic lockdown. The Metropolitan Police are now investigating whether any laws were broken. It all seems so petty compared to the myriad scandals that hounded Trump's presidency, yet the former president has — so far — mostly managed to wriggle free of formal accountability.

