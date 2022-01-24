Prior To March For Life, Pro-Choice Catholic Group Sends Message In Favor Of Abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear a case from Mississippi that could upend the nearly 50-year legacy of nationalized legalized abortion under Roe v. Wade.

That was driving much of the energy at the annual March for Life this past weekend.

But a left-wing group called Catholics for Choice used the occasion of the rally, and the possible eradication of national abortion laws, to project pro-abortion messages on the outside of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

For Catholics, the shrine is one of the most revered religious sites in America.

On the eve of the march, CFC, the pro-abortion group, put on a light show, projecting illuminated slogans on the walls of the shrine.

The images said, “Pro-Choice Catholics You Are Not Alone,” and “1 in 4 Abortion Patients is Catholic.” The group added “Pro-Choice Catholics” in the shape of a cross.

CFC’s leader, Jamie Manson, defended the stunt.

In a statement, she said her group “proudly stood for pro-choice Catholics and pushed back against the anti-choice activists.”

“Our message: 1 in 4 abortion patients is Catholic. Stop stigmatizing them. Start listening,” she added.

The march, Manson continued, “twists our faith to villainize people who seek abortion services and silences the 68% of Catholics who do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.”

“Our message to Catholics who support legal abortion access and those who have abortions themselves: no matter what the Church hierarchy tries to make you think, you are not alone.”

Manson also claimed that the pro-life cause is linked to “the sinful structures of systemic racism, gender inequality, economic insecurity, and immigration restrictions,” which “are the antithesis of my Catholic social justice values.”

Yet Manson’s stunt and diatribe was another example of liberal alleged Catholics seeking to bend the church to their persuasion. Her point also directly conflicts with fundamental Catholic teaching: that abortion is a “moral evil.”

On the issue, the Church’s official doctrine says, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Some clerics and laymen called her out for the abomination of the shrine.

“The attempted desecration is enormous. Diabolical. Mother Mary, pray for them, now and at the hour of death. Amen,” tweeted Archbishop Salvatore Cordilene of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The archbishop has frequently criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic, for her support of abortion.

Even Cardinal Wilton Gregory, head of the archdiocese of Washington, D.C., criticized Manson: “Those whose antics projected words on the outside of the church building demonstrated by those pranks that they really are external to the Church and they did so at night.” Gregory hails from the church’s more liberal wing, having defended President Joe Biden’s acceptance of holy communion despite his support for abortion.

Bill Donohue, leader of the Catholic League, a Catholic advocacy group, pointed out that Manson’s financial backers include liberal billionaires like Warren Buffet and George Soros.

CFC is “an anti-Catholic outfit,” Donohue said, and the group visited the shrine not “to observe Catholics attending a prayer vigil ahead of today’s March for Life. No, they went to sabotage the event.”

Donohue added, “The media, which are overwhelmingly pro-abortion, ignored what happened, just as they will ignore the throngs at the March for Life. It’s who they are.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon