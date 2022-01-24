ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Prior To March For Life, Pro-Choice Catholic Group Sends Message In Favor Of Abortion

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qDie_0duAQ0tx00

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear a case from Mississippi that could upend the nearly 50-year legacy of nationalized legalized abortion under Roe v. Wade.

That was driving much of the energy at the annual March for Life this past weekend.

But a left-wing group called Catholics for Choice used the occasion of the rally, and the possible eradication of national abortion laws, to project pro-abortion messages on the outside of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

For Catholics, the shrine is one of the most revered religious sites in America.

On the eve of the march, CFC, the pro-abortion group, put on a light show, projecting illuminated slogans on the walls of the shrine.

The images said, “Pro-Choice Catholics You Are Not Alone,” and “1 in 4 Abortion Patients is Catholic.” The group added “Pro-Choice Catholics” in the shape of a cross.

CFC’s leader, Jamie Manson, defended the stunt.

In a statement, she said her group “proudly stood for pro-choice Catholics and pushed back against the anti-choice activists.”

“Our message: 1 in 4 abortion patients is Catholic. Stop stigmatizing them. Start listening,” she added.

The march, Manson continued, “twists our faith to villainize people who seek abortion services and silences the 68% of Catholics who do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.”

“Our message to Catholics who support legal abortion access and those who have abortions themselves: no matter what the Church hierarchy tries to make you think, you are not alone.”

Manson also claimed that the pro-life cause is linked to “the sinful structures of systemic racism, gender inequality, economic insecurity, and immigration restrictions,” which “are the antithesis of my Catholic social justice values.”

Yet Manson’s stunt and diatribe was another example of liberal alleged Catholics seeking to bend the church to their persuasion. Her point also directly conflicts with fundamental Catholic teaching: that abortion is a “moral evil.”

On the issue, the Church’s official doctrine says, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Some clerics and laymen called her out for the abomination of the shrine.

“The attempted desecration is enormous. Diabolical. Mother Mary, pray for them, now and at the hour of death. Amen,” tweeted Archbishop Salvatore Cordilene of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The archbishop has frequently criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic, for her support of abortion.

Even Cardinal Wilton Gregory, head of the archdiocese of Washington, D.C., criticized Manson: “Those whose antics projected words on the outside of the church building demonstrated by those pranks that they really are external to the Church and they did so at night.” Gregory hails from the church’s more liberal wing, having defended President Joe Biden’s acceptance of holy communion despite his support for abortion.

Bill Donohue, leader of the Catholic League, a Catholic advocacy group, pointed out that Manson’s financial backers include liberal billionaires like Warren Buffet and George Soros.

CFC is “an anti-Catholic outfit,” Donohue said, and the group visited the shrine not “to observe Catholics attending a prayer vigil ahead of today’s March for Life. No, they went to sabotage the event.”

Donohue added, “The media, which are overwhelmingly pro-abortion, ignored what happened, just as they will ignore the throngs at the March for Life. It’s who they are.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Oklahoma Democrat Thinks He Owns Conservatives With Bill Requiring Fathers To Pay For Pregnant Women’s Medical Bills

Left-wing Oklahoma state Rep. Forrest Bennett came up with what he thought was a clever way to shame conservatives for their attempts to restrict abortion. “If Oklahoma is going to restrict a woman’s right to choose, we sure better make sure the man involved can’t just walk away from his responsibility,” he tweeted on Friday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

European Politician Facing Criminal Charges For Tweeting Bible Verse

Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen went on trial Monday for tweeting a bible verse in 2019 and challenging the Finnish Lutheran Church’s involvement in gay pride events. Räsänen faces charges of “ethnic agitation” under the War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity section of the country’s criminal code, the Daily Wire reported. Finland’s hate speech laws criminalize the expression of opinions that “threaten, defame, or insult” others, with offenders facing up to two years in jail.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
kentuckytoday.com

Pro-life protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration as speakers expressed a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal, a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America, was finally in reach. Thousands of protesters rallied in the bitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
George Soros
Person
Bill Donohue
Person
Joe Biden
erienewsnow.com

Thousands turn out for March for Life event, supporting pro-life

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thousands gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. marching in support of the pro-life movement. These anti-abortion protesters hope this year, the Supreme Court will finally overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. On a cold Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C. thousands of people from across the...
WASHINGTON, DC
kmrskkok.com

Catholic Church Brings in Pro Life Trainer

The Sanctity of Life Committee from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria will bring Emily Albrecht from the Equal Rights Institute from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 16 to discuss how to become an effective pro-life advocate. Albrecht will share strategies on how to bring people’s walls down, change hearts and minds, save lives, and promote a culture of life in your community.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
vermiliontoday.com

Vermilion Catholic holds Pro Life Walk, Mass for Life

Last Friday, the 6th grade students at Vermilion Catholic hosted an inaugural VC Pro Life Walk and Mass for Life for 7th through 12th grades. January, commonly known as the Sanctity of Human Life Month, brings about wonderful opportunities to participate in the Pro Life movement in the Catholic Church because of the historical anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the legalization of abortion passed in 1973.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March For Life#Abortion Laws#Catholic Church#Pro Choice Catholic Group#The U S Supreme Court#Catholics For Choice#Cfc#Abortion Patients
tennesseestar.com

Exclusive: Archbishop Reacts to ‘Catholics for Choice’ Projecting Pro-Abortion Messages Upon National Shrine as He Celebrated Pro-Life Mass

Baltimore’s archbishop, who Thursday celebrated Annual Pro-life Vigil Mass at Washington’s National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, while Catholics for Choice projecting pro-abortion messages upon the church’s façade, gave his reaction to The Star News Network. “Well, the real action was what was going inside the...
WASHINGTON, DC
wgxa.tv

Georgia residents protest abortion in annual March for Life

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)-- People from around the country participated in the 2022 March for Life, including those from around Middle Georgia. As part of the national March for Life, hundreds gathered at the foot of the Georgia state capitol to walk in silence. Organizers said the silence was meant to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
BYU Newsnet

Pro-life Utahns march at the Capitol to oppose abortion

Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity to march in opposition to abortion legislation at the March for Life at the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning. This rally was held on the 49th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, a precedent which made abortion legal nationwide. Roe v. Wade’s nationwide abortion legalization has been a topic of heated debate in recent political discourse, resulting in states such as Texas and Mississippi passing restrictive abortion laws and a potential overturn of the precedent itself.
UTAH STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds of FUS students to join pro-life supporters in 49th March for Life

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF)- Hundreds of Franciscan University of Steubenville students will take a big stand against abortion in Washington D.C. Along with University President Father Dave Pivonka, they’re returning for the 49th March for Life, including pro-life student advocate Niklas Koehler. “If the pro-life movement shows up, we would basically be making a stand. We […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Q2 News

Billings March For Life brings out pro-life supporters

Saturday marked the 49th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on January 22 1973. Thousands turned out for the National March for Life in Washington D.C. on Friday and on Sunday, hundreds came out for the Billings March for Life.
BILLINGS, MT
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
99K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy