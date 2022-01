The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to upgrade their team before the March 21st trade deadline. The Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking to upgrade their defense first and, if possible, try to upgrade their bottom-six forward group. Upgrading the bottom-six forward group will probably be easier than upgrading the defense. Teams seem to set higher asking prices for defensemen as they are usually the most coveted.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO