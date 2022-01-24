ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

See where Michigan ranks among best states for retirement

By Shepard Price
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, WalletHub put out its ranking of the best states to retire to and Michigan came in No. 31 with a score of 48.48 out of 100. WalletHub, a personal finance website, stated that 27% of non-retired adults haven't saved any money for retirement. Even in the most affordable areas...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan deaths in 2020, first year of COVID, topped births

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Deaths exceeded births in Michigan in 2020, a rare result influenced by COVID-19, statistics show. “We can blame a lot of deaths on COVID,” demographer Kurt Metzger told the Detroit Free Press, “but the fact is the trend of increasing deaths and decreasing births is a problem for Michigan outside of COVID.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRG News 5

Florida ranks among worst states to raise a family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida is one of the worst places to raise a family in the United States according to the financial website WalletHub. The site ranked all 50 states in multiple categories on where is best and worst to raise a family in 2022. The survey used 51 different criteria across five […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
State
Missouri State
mainebiz.biz

Maine among priciest states to retire, study says

As a place to retire, Maine ranks high for health care and quality of life — but is the seventh-most expensive state for people to live out their golden years, according to new findings from personal finance website WalletHub. The 2022 analysis, released Monday, puts the Pine Tree state...
MAINE STATE
959theriver.com

What States Ranked As Worst To Retire In

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. What States Ranked As Worst To Retire In New Jersey is the worst state to retire in, according to a new survey, with Mississippi and New York rounding out the bottom of the list. If you are expecting to see Illinois near the top of this list, you will...
ILLINOIS STATE
kfgo.com

North Dakota, Minnesota among top retirement states

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its annual Best States to Retire report and Minnesota and North Dakota claimed the fifth and sixth places on list, respectively. South Dakota, ranked number 14, has the greatest percentage of the retirement-aged population still working (22.98%) of all states. Florida, which has the highest...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Social Environment#Social Security Benefits#Family Medicine
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts among best states to own a ‘tiny home’

The financial service provider IPX1031 has conducted a study to determine the overall best states in which to own a tiny home. As the hot housing market grows more competitive, the demand for so-called tiny homes has only increased. They offer a lower-risk investment for first-time buyers with prices ranging between $30,000 and $60,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. As the tiny-house movement swept the U.S., many homeowners have downsized to properties below 600 square feet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KRMS Radio

Missouri Ranks Among Worst States in U.S. for Drivers

Everyone knows driving is worse when you leave your home state, but just where does Missouri rank for drivers compared to other states around the country? Spoiler alert, it’s not good. According to a study by WalletHub.com which ranked the best and worst states for drivers, Missouri, despite being...
MISSOURI STATE
CW33

Bangs, Texas among safest cities in the U.S., where do the rest rank?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is a big concern for many people and families living in the United States of America. So, what city is safest? CCTV Camera World took a look at the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the U.S. in 2020 and was able to rank them off of that data. The total crime rate is gauged on all crimes (violent, property, etc.)
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
UPMATTERS

Michigan ranks near the bottom of states in racial integration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan ranks near the bottom of a new report released by WalletHub on states that have made the most racial progress. The report looked at all U.S. states and measured the gaps between black and white people. The report examines the differences between the two groups of people in police brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan Department of Treasury: Income tax filing season begins

LANSING – Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially began Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Michiganders can start filing their 2021 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms and supporting paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service. All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by April 18.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy