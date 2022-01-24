Old Rochester Youth Baseball registration available

MARIETTA - Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce registration is open for Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center’s Basketball Skills Clinic. The Basketball Skills Clinic aims to teach children aged 6-13 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goals of The Basketball Skills Clinic is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO