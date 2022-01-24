ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Rochester Youth Baseball registration available

theweektoday.com
 3 days ago

Registration is now open for the 2022 spring season of Old Rochester...

sippican.theweektoday.com

theweektoday.com

Rochester Senior Center reopens Jan. 31

The Rochester Senior Center will reopen on Monday, Jan. 31, Senior Center Director Eric Poulin has announced. The center was closed the month of January in anticipation of “higher number of cases due to the Omicron’’ variant of Covid 19, he said. Poulin noted that the breakfast...
HEALTH
theweektoday.com

ArtStart 22 registration opens Jan. 28

MARION _ Registration for ArtStart 2022 at the Marion Art Center opens to center members only on Friday, Jan. 28 at marionartcenter.org/artstart. Non-member registration will open on Friday, Feb. 18. Center members have access to early registration and receive a significant discount on ArtStart tuition. Membership at the family level...
THEATER & DANCE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

MULDROW YOUTH BASEBALL SIGN-UPS SCHEDULED

Sign-ups for Muldrow Youth Baseball will be held from 10a.m.-2p.m. on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 inside the Muldrow Middle School Gym. The sign-up fees are $40 (3-12 years old). This will be teams for Tiny Tee, Tee Ball, Coach Pitch and Kid Pitch. Anyone interested in coaching a team...
MULDROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Youth Soccer and Flag Football Registrations Underway

With Spring right around the corner, the Coffeyville Recreation Commission is accepting registrations for Spring soccer and flag football. The Director of the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce Candi Westbrook gives the details on who can sign up and how much it will cost. Registration deadline is February 4th with...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Registration open for youth boys volleyball

Join the Sterling Recreation Division for its inaugural season of youth boys volleyball. There will be 2nd/3rd grade, 4th/5th grade and 6th-8th grade divisions. Registrations have gone home to the children from school. You can also register your child at www.teamsideline.com/sterling. Registration fee is $40.00 per child. Games will begin...
STERLING, CO
mariettaga.gov

Registration Now Available for Marietta Parks & Rec's Basketball Skills Clinic

MARIETTA - Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce registration is open for Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center’s Basketball Skills Clinic. The Basketball Skills Clinic aims to teach children aged 6-13 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goals of The Basketball Skills Clinic is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games.
MARIETTA, GA
The Newport Daily News

Registration open for Island Youth Lacrosse teams playing in the spring

Boys and girls in kindergarten to eighth grade who live or go to school in Newport or Middletown are eligible to sign up for spring youth lacrosse at islandlax.org. Island Youth Lacrosse spring practices start in late March, with opening games — all of which will be played Saturdays — slated for April 9. Teams play at least eight regular-season games with season-ending tournaments taking place June 18.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
neusenews.com

Jones County T-ball, Baseball, and Softball Registration

Reminder for T-ball, Baseball, and Softball Registration!. Please Register as soon as possible, so we can start putting teams together! We have a lot of returning players, and a lot of new players. T-ball ages 4-6, and Baseball 7-8 Rookies, 9-10 Minors, 11-12 Majors will practice in Jones County and...
JONES COUNTY, NC
theweektoday.com

Middle School Information Night at Friends Academy - Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6pm

Is your middle schooler bored, not being challenged, or getting lost in the crowd at their current school? Come discover a different middle school option for your child at Friends Academy’s Middle School Information Night on Tuesday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. Middle School Information Night is open to...
EDUCATION
theweektoday.com

Middle School Band shows musical chops at winter concert

The Wareham Middle School bands performed on Jan. 20 — their first winter concert in two years. Caitlin Francese, the band director, said the concert was “an amazing evening.”. “It’s just amazing to be able to show off the skills that these students have acquired in such a...
WAREHAM, MA
nrcolumbus.com

Dixie Youth Baseball registration information [free read]

Registration for the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball season is underway or soon will be. DYB categories and age groups served are T-Ball (ages 4-6), Coach-Pitch (ages 7-8), Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12). A player’s category is determined by their age prior to May 1. Cerro Gordo. Registration...
WHITEVILLE, NC
henrycountytimes.com

Registration open for Henry Youth Lacrosse

Henry Youth Lacrosse (HYL) is registering players for the Spring 2022 Season. HYL has boys and girls recreation teams for children in grades K-8th. New this season, HYL is also offering a beginner lacrosse program called “Little Laxers,” which is intended for new players in grades K-2 who are just starting out.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

