ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Lennon and Beatles History to be Auctioned as NFTs — Julian Lennon to Keep the Originals

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwXDH_0duAPLJk00

Julian Lennon appears eager to see just how overheated the rock memorabilia and NFT markets really are with a new auction of Beatles and John Lennon memorabilia from his personal collection that has been minted as non-fungible tokens. The Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection sale will take place online on Feb. 7 via Julien’s Auctions .

The sale includes such items as the black cape John Lennon wore in Help! and Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for “Hey Jude” (originally titled “Hey Jules,” McCartney wrote the song for Julian Lennon when John and his wife, Cynthia, divorced). Potential bidders should keep in mind, though, that the items up for sale are only those one-of-one blockchain tokens — the actual coat, McCartney’s actual notes, and all the other actual items are not for sale and will remain in Julian Lennon’s possession.

Additionally, the sale includes NFTs of John’s Afghan coat from Magical Mystery Tour , and NFTs of three Gibson guitars John gifted his son. As far as prices, the “Hey Jude” NFT is expected to fetch the biggest price, with an estimate of $50,000 to $70,000, while clothing item NFTs could go for $8,000 to $20,000; the three guitar NFTs are estimated to sell for $6,000 to $8,000 (a portion of each sale will be donated to the White Feather Foundation).

So what will several thousand dollars get you in this sale? The NFTs were minted with images of the physical items, as well as an accompanying audio clip in which Julian shares a personal memory tied to the item. So while you may not get to play John Lennon’s guitar or wear his cool Help! cape, the winner will get to “share in that exclusivity of Lennon history as the sole owner of the NFT” (per the Julien’s Auctions website).

“As an artist, I have great respect for all that my father accomplished in his career,” Julian Lennon said in a statement. “As a son, I hold dear the good memories I have of my time with him. I feel incredibly lucky to live in a day and age where innovation allows me to share such personal pieces of my Lennon family history. Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Years Before Neil Young Took on Spotify and Joe Rogan, He Bashed Starbucks Over GMOs

Neil Young published a letter on his website Monday afternoon demanding that Spotify remove all of his music. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” He took down the letter after just a few hours, but it had...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
John Lennon
wfav951.com

New John Lennon Book Sheds Light On Mob-Tied Record Man

Set for publication on May 1st is Lennon, the Mobster & the Lawyer – The Untold Story, written by John Lennon's former attorney Jay Bergen. Bergen defended the former-Beatle in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against record business veteran — and known mafia associate, Roulette Records owner, Morris Levy, who took unmixed tapes of Lennon and marketed them on TV as Roots: John Lennon Sings The Great Rock & Roll Hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney’s Son, 44, Is The Spitting Image of His Famous Dad While Shopping In London

No need to ‘work it out’ – it’s obvious who James McCartney’s father is because the man looked like the exact clone of Paul McCartney while out and about in London. Sir Paul McCartney once sang, “I’ve just seen a face / I can’t forget the time or place,” and that was a feeling many Beatles fans felt when they saw his son, James McCartney, out and about on Monday (Jan. 24). In the photos taken of him, James, 44, was the spitting image of his famous father. He has the same eyes, forehead, and bushy beard as Paul, 79, during the late 1960s. James wasn’t on his way to play the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in Saville Row. Instead, he was doing a bit of shopping in London. James braved the British winter with a giant green puffer jacket but wore black slacks and a pair of open sandals.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The Originals#Beatles History#Nft Collection#Julien S Auctions#Afghan
The Independent

Julian Lennon backs NHS campaign using lyrics to Beatles’ hit Help!

Julian Lennon has praised a new NHS mental health campaign which sees celebrities reciting words from The Beatles song Help!.The 58-year-old, who is the son of Beatles member John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, said the song was “one of the most honest songs Dad ever wrote with The Beatles”.John Lennon was shot dead aged 40 in 1980 as he left his apartment in New York.Julian said in a statement: “Aside from being a great track in general, I think Help! is one of the most honest songs Dad ever wrote with The Beatles.“By his own account in interviews...
MUSIC
InsideHook

How an Elton John Concert Led John Lennon and Yoko Ono to Reunite

We generally think of John Lennon and Yoko Ono as being one of rock’s most inseparable couples, but of course that wasn’t always the case. The pair split for 18 months during Lennon’s famous “Lost Weekend” with personal assistant May Pang. But a new interview with longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone sheds new light onto what may have ultimately led to Lennon and Ono’s reconciliation.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton, George Harrison and the Beatles: a guide to nearly 50 years' worth of studio collaborations

In the late '60s, the Beatles and Eric Clapton kicked off a five-decade-long tradition of recorded collaborations. Sure, While My Guitar Gently Weeps – the only official EMI Beatles recording Clapton ever played on – is a highlight, but Slowhand's fretwork also graces recordings by all four solo Beatles. In fact, the former Bluesbreaker is the only guitarist – ever – to play on a Beatles song and on official studio recordings by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cgmagonline.com

Julian Lennon Dives Into The NFT Market By Offering Tokens Based On Legendary Band ‘The Beatles’

In more NFT related news John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon aims to break into the NFT storefront with legendary rock memorabilia, in ‘original handwriting.’. The Beatles are one of the most recognized names in music history, and the legendary rock band has some of the most highly sought collector items in the world. Now, Julian Lennon appears to be auctioning off some serious heat from his personal collection, including handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ lyrics from Paul McCartney himself, in the form of an NFT.
MUSIC
AFP

Roll up: NFT's magical mystery now includes Beatles memorabilia

Beatles fans won't be able to touch them, but they can soon get their virtual hands on personal memorabilia from John Lennon's son Julian in the form of NFTs.  The certified digital artworks going under the hammer in California next month include the NFT version of the handwritten notes for the song "Hey Jude", with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000.  Also available will be an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the film "Help," as well as three guitars, including one that Julian Lennon received from his father for Christmas. 
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Most Popular Elvis Presley Songs

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935. Nicknamed the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis left an indelible mark on popular culture that endures to this day. He also permanently changed popular music with his unique combination of genres such as blues, country, and gospel. While Elvis wasn’t the first to perform music of […]
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

John Lennon’s Son Puts Up Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Notes as NFT

Even The Beatles can’t escape the hold NFTs have on the world. Julian Lennon, John Lennon’s eldest son, is selling Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for “Hey Jude” as an NFT, he announced Monday. It’s part of a “Lennon Collection” that includes the likes of Lennon’s Magical Mystery Tour coat, his black cape from the movie Help!, and three of Lennon’s Gibson guitars that he gifted to Julian. “Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia,” said the website featuring the collection. Those who purchase the NFTs, of course, won’t actually get the items themselves. Instead, they will get a unique digital “token” of the item along with an exclusive audio narration by the younger Lennon, according to the Guardian.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of the Beatles' signature chord secrets

All three guitarists in The Beatles were fine players, but their impressive individual musicianship and unrivalled writing prowess is often overshadowed by the sheer enormity of the group’s success. Here, the aim of our lesson is to apply some of the tried and tested harmonic concepts used by John...
MUSIC
Markets Insider

Rare pieces of Beatles memorabilia set to be sold as NFTs

Rare pieces of Beatles memorabilia are set to be sold as digital collectibles. The collection will be launched as NFTs by John Lennon's son, Julian. He will auction six items. Prices for the bidding of the "Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection" start in a range from $4,000-$30,000. Sign up here...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy