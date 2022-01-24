ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form SC 13G/A KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS Filed by: Empery Asset Management, LP

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Title of Class of Securities) 49721T101. (CUSIP Number) December 31, 2021. (Date of event which requires filing of this statement)

StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 US ENERGY CORP For: Jan 24 Filed by: Kessel Donald Aloysius

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents payment...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 25 Filed by: Vuchetich Scott Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted stock units granted under the Enerpac Tool Group 2017 Omnibus Plan that vest in three equal annual installments beginning...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G Burcon NutraScience Corp Filed by: Chan Yiu Lun Alan

(Title of Class of Securities) c/o 30th Floor, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong. +852 2831 8118. (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G SmartKem, Inc. Filed by: HIRSCHMAN ORIN

(Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed. ☐ Rule 13d-1(b)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A REV Group, Inc. Filed by: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

(Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Filed by: SINGER JAMES R

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 0)* VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC (Name of Issuer) COMMON STOCK (Title of Class of Securities) 92539P101 (CUSIP Number) JANUARY 13, 2022 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: [ ] Rule 13d-1(b) [X] Rule 13d-1(c) [ ] Rule 13d-1(d) *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). CUSIP No. 92539P101 1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY): James R. Singer 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (see instructions) (a) [ ] (b) [ ] 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION United States of America NUMBER OF 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 2,465,000 SHARES BENEFICIALLY 6 SHARED VOTING POWER None OWNED BY EACH REPORTING 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,465,000 PERSON WITH: 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER None 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,465,000 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (see instructions) [ ] 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 5.1% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions) IN Item 1(a). Name of Issuer: VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC Item 1(b). Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 500 Technology Square, Suite 901 Cambridge, MA 02139 US Item 2(a). Name of Person Filing: The person filing this report is James R. Singer. Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence: PO Box 1395, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Item 2(c). Citizenship: United States of America Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock Item 2(e). CUSIP Number: 92539P101 Item 3. Statements filed pursuant to rules 13D-1(b) or 13D-2(B) or (C) Not applicable Item 4. Ownership. The information set forth in Rows 5 through 9 and 11 of the cover pages of this Schedule 13G is incorporated herein by reference. Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. Not applicable. Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person. Not applicable. Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company. Not applicable. Item 8. Certification. By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under 240.14a-11. SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. January 21, 2022 Date /S/James R. Singer Signature JAMES R. SINGER Name/Title.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Exterran Corp Filed by: Enerflex Ltd.

pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Files for Blockchain-Focused ETF

BlackRock Inc., the world's biggest asset management firm, has filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on blockchain technology, according to a Jan. 21 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF tracks the investment results of an index composed...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A Liberty Global plc Filed by: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 1)* LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (Name of Issuer) Class A Ordinary Shares (Title of Class of Securities) G5480U104 (CUSIP Number) December 31, 2021 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G Gores Holdings IX, Inc. Filed by: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

(Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A Blue Apron Holdings, Filed by: DPH Holdings Ltd

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (Title of Class of Securities) 09523Q200. (CUSIP Number) DPH Holdings Ltd. Suite 3E-1, Landmark Square, 64 Earth Close. Grand Cayman KY 1-9006. (888) 959-8022. (Name,...)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A Aurora Mobile Ltd Filed by: Fosun International Ltd

Class A Common Shares, par value US$0.0001 per share. (Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed...
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Files Counterclaim Against Former Collaboration Partner, Relief Therapeutics

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) filed a lawsuit last week against Relief Therapeutics (SIX: RLF,OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY), its former collaboration partner, in New York State Supreme Court. The counterclaim details Relief's breach and repudiation of the collaboration agreement, highlights the false nature of Relief's claims to have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G TAIWAN FUND INC Filed by: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC

(Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:. [X]Rule 13d-1(b) []Rule...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Starts Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) at Buy

Maxim Group initiates coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) with a Buy rating.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP Filed by: Orr Ken

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT. TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO. § 240.13d-2(a) (Amendment No. 3)1. Medallion Financial Corp. (Name of...)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G/A Renovacor, Inc. Filed by: K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.

Renovacor fka Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (Title of Class of Securities) 75989E106. (CUSIP Number) September 02, 2021. (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to...
MARKETS

