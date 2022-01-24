ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Jan. 17-22

By Dustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press
It's time to vote for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Jan. 17-22.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Coaches can email scores to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m. Voting is restricted to once per device an hour.

Here are the nominees for Jan. 17-22:

To see the poll, CLICK HERE!

Boys basketball

Kaiden Crossdale, Ida Baker : The Bulldogs won their eighth game in a row last week with Crossdale totaling 77 points in the team's three victories, including 38 points against Oasis on Jan. 18.

Girls basketball

Gabby Goldberg, Oasis : Goldberg led the Sharks with 15 points in a 52-34 win against Ida Baker on Jan. 18.

Boys soccer

Jason Kitzinger, Canterbury : Kitzinger found the net twice to help the Cougars down Bishop Verot 4-0 in the Private 8 boys soccer championship game on Jan. 20.

Girls soccer

Destiny Lowe, Cape Coral : The Seahawk goalkeeper earned her 13th shutout of the season as the team defended the Nest against Golden Gate, winning 6-0 on Jan. 20.

Girls wrestling

Blanca Cespedes, Lehigh : Cespedes won by fall in each of her three bouts at the Inaugural Lady Wave Girls Wrestling Tournament, including a pin in 40 seconds in the 132-pound title match on Jan. 22.

Girls weightlifting

Kristen Abrams, Mariner : Abrams was the winner in the 110-pound weight class at the Class 2A-District 14 girls weightlifting meet, helping the Tritons to a second-place finish on Jan. 21.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Jan. 17-22

