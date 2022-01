Businesses in Northfield have recently been targeted by a new phone scam. The scammers will call the local business and either identify themselves as “corporate” for those larger businesses, or explain that they sold a “new POS system” and need a payment to get the process going for the smaller business. They will then instruct the staff to remove the money from the safe and the register and take it to another business to transfer the money. Usually, a local gas station or grocery store that has this availability. The scammers will tell employees that they may be fired or arrested if they do not follow the order.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO