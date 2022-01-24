ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAIRO — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day visit focusing on bilateral ties and the turmoil in Libya, officials said. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received...

WRAL

Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government. The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after...
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

Sudan Deputy Leader Meets Ethiopia Defense Minister on Rare Visit

KHARTOUM - Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defense minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, which comes amid border tensions, officials said. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be in...
POLITICS
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
#Libya#Sudan#Egyptian#Algerian#Algeria Press Service#Aps
informnny.com

Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has said there will be negotiations on a cease-fire between his government and the rival Tigray forces who have been waging war for almost 15 months, the chairman of a diaspora group that had a private meeting with him told The Associated Press.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

A decade later, no end in sight for Libya’s political transition

Two days before Libyans were to go to the ballots for a new interim president on December 24, the country’s election officials finally admitted what had become obvious: the first-round vote would not take place. Citing legal, logistical and security issues, the officials proposed a new date one month later to coincide with already-postponed legislative elections.
WORLD
Reuters

Egypt reforms prisons and highlights rights, in moves critics call hollow

CAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - At a new correctional centre on the outskirts of Cairo, medical staff at a three-storey clinic stand next to pristine machinery. Female inmates exhibit artwork and knitting. On a tightly controlled media visit to the facility last month, Assistant Interior Minister Tareq Marzouq told reporters...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST
WRAL

Russia and Ukraine agree to continue ceasefire talks

CNN — Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed that a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine must be observed "unconditionally" following hours-long talks in Paris on Wednesday. The announcement came after a meeting at the Elysee Palace of the so-called Normandy Format -- a four-way conversation between representatives from Ukraine, Russia,...
POLITICS
WRAL

Triangle Ukrainians explain gravity of Russian threat

Many local Ukrainians fear an invasion of their home country could explode into a third world war. Some believe the US needs to impose sanctions and back them up with a show of force - but on Wednesday, Russia dismissed the threat of sanctions. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
POLITICS

