Geo Week 2022 Exhibit Floor is Sold Out & Live Event Going Forward Feb 6-8 in Denver

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus has been a community gathering...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO