ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Geo Week 2022 Exhibit Floor is Sold Out & Live Event Going Forward Feb 6-8 in Denver

roboticstomorrow.com
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, MAINE - USA - January 24, 2022 - Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced that the show floor is officially sold out. An impressive list of more than 140+ exhibitors from around the globe...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

#5. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.6 (25.5% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 81.5 - One-year score change: +5.1 - Agency workforce size: large Better known as NASA, this agency is “responsible for science and technology related...
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Children’s Museum In Denver To Close For 10 Days Due To Angry Reactions From Visitors Over Mask Policy

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus has been a community gathering...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another international company tabs Denver for U.S. headquarters

Humanitix, an Australian nonprofit ticket selling company, has picked Denver as its United States headquarters, according to a Monday news release. The “compassionate capitalism” company gives “100% of its booking fee profits to social causes in partnership with its network of children’s charities,” according to Humanitix. It hopes to create 136 full-time jobs with an average salary of $52,276 in the next eight years, but could add up to 210 jobs.
DENVER, CO
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotics of Tomorrow: The Right Network for Warehouse Peak Efficiency

Geoff Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing | Rajant. As the worldwide warehouse growth climbs past 151,000 and e-commerce continues its substantial rise into the third calendar year of the pandemic, operations and warehouse management seek to solve the internal issues that impact coverage, capability, and stability specific to the U.S.’s 10 billion square feet of warehouse space. To run at peak efficiency 24/7 and support the sophisticated systems of autonomous robots, automated inventory identification, and other emerging technology, warehouse management and IT teams must consider new networking options. Doing so creates a fully-functioning warehouse that increases productivity, speed, and accuracy by eliminating issues with connectivity. It also meets the operational potential of all robotic and technological systems within the environment and safely executes dangerous or difficult processes that require continuous connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geo#3d Software#New Technologies#Built Environment#Us Geological Survey#Spar 3d Expo Conference#Asprs Annual Conference#Mapps Winter Conference#Usibd Annual Symposium#Aerialsurvey Com#Americaview#Astra#Atl#Bayesmap Solutions#Llc#Chc Navigation#Compassdata Inc
roboticstomorrow.com

Ouster and Serve Robotics Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement to Support Expansion of Autonomous Delivery Fleets

Ouster to supply thousands of digital lidar sensors to Serve Robotics through 2025 to enable the safe and efficient navigation of sidewalk delivery robots. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Dive Technologies Earns DARPA Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative Grant to Accelerate Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Commercialization

The goal of the EEI is to accelerate Dive’s DARPA funded transformational innovations for dual-impact defense and commercial products and capabilities. This prestigious DARPA EEI award, in partnership with IQT EmergeTM, advances Dive’s recruitment of top entrepreneurs, funding, deep commercialization strategies, and connections for Dive’s commercial growth through Dive’s Robot-as-a-Service fleet and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) sales.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Kaman Measuring Highlights SMT-9700 Position/Displacement System Ideal for Analytical and OEM Applications

High resolution with linearity and thermal stability that provide performance flexibility. Middletown, CT - The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems, highlights the availability of its SMT 9700 position/displacement system, which provides high resolution noncontact position/displacement feedback of virtually any electrically conductive target.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NASA
roboticstomorrow.com

Soft Robotics Set to Unveil mGripAI™ at the International Processing and Production Expo

Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing mGripAI for the first time in booth C-10866 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 25-27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. CHL Systems, leaders in processing automation and design engineering, will also be featuring mGripAI in booth C-11449.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Meets Development Milestone for its Guardian® XT™ Robotic Avatar System

The Guardian XT system is a dual-armed teleoperated robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation ("Sarcos") (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) today announced that the Company successfully completed assembly...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

AMADA WELD TECH introduces new compacting unit

AMADA WELD TECH introduces a redesigned wire compacting unit for its line of modular resistance welders. Ideally suited for stranded wires, the plug and play, ready-to-install modular compacting unit provides precise, fast, and reproducible adjustment after electrode exchange. Articles. This exciting new product replaces the previous open C-frame box type...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotics Software Company Wandelbots Raises $84 Million Series C Led by Insight Partners

Wandelbots, the robotic software company that is making industrial robots accessible for everyone, announced today that it has raised over $84 million in a Series C financing round, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors 83North, Microsoft, Next47, Paua, Atlantic Labs and EQT.
COMPUTERS
roboticstomorrow.com

Unique ZEISS Mineralogic 3D for Economic and Academic Geosciences Introduced

ZEISS today introduces ZEISS Mineralogic 3D software for automated quantitative mineralogy that achieves greater productivity and increased efficiency for the mining industry. By understanding composition, mineral relationships, and fabric of the geological materials under scrutiny, including locked grains, miners are able to respond faster to critical production questions. Articles. Maximizing...
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

Seegrid to Unveil New Autonomous Lift Truck at MODEX 2022

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it will be showcasing its newest autonomous lift truck, Seegrid PalionTM Lift, for the first time at MODEX, the world's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade event. From March 28 to March 31, 2022 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, MODEX attendees will be able to observe autonomous demonstrations of Seegrid Palion Lift working in tandem with other Seegrid IQ-powered automated vehicles, interact with Seegrid's Fleet Central enterprise software suite, and meet with the company's top material handling automation experts.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy