Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Harvard Admissions Case, Giving Conservative Justices the Chance to Nix Affirmative Action in Higher Education

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
The Supreme Court of the United States granted certiorari Monday in two consolidated cases challenging colleges’ affirmative-action admissions policies. The cases will afford SCOTUS’ conservative majority the chance to entirely revamp the rules for race-based admissions. Anti-affirmative action advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) appealed a...

wfxb.com

SCOTUS to Reconsider Race-Based Affirmative Action in College Admissions

The Supreme Court announced yesterday that it will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions. The justices said they will hear challenges to policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that use students’ race among many other criteria to determine who gains a coveted place in an entering class. The cases would be heard in the Supreme Court session that begins in October and a decision could be likely made in June 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN News

Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding another blockbuster case to a term with abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda. The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard, a private institution, and the University of North […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

U.S. Supreme Court to consider legality of affirmative action in colleges

(The Center Square) – Fresh off controversial rulings on abortion and vaccine mandates, the U.S. Supreme Court will now take up affirmative action in the college admissions process. The race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been specifically challenged in two separate cases that will now be combined before the high court. The ruling in this case could have a major impact on how colleges discriminate based on race, and whether schools that refuse to do so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Supreme Court To Hear Two Critical Challenges To Affirmative Action Involving Harvard And University of North Carolina

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear two cases that challenge race-based admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, which puts future applications of affirmative action in education at risk. Higher education institutions have been using affirmative action standards since the late 1960s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shorelinemedia.net

Justices to hear challenge to affirmative action

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants when they consider race. (Jan. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dcd4dcdafe62454691aebd198e471240.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Supreme Court Agrees To Take Harvard Admissions Lawsuit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (WBZ NewsRadio) — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to hear a case against Harvard University over its race-based admissions policies. The case, brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, argues that Harvard is penalizing Asian-Americans with its affirmative action program. Lower federal courts have...
HARVARD, MA
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules Unanimously to Resurrect Lawsuit Against Northwestern University for Alleged Mismanagement of Employee Retirement Accounts

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled unanimously Monday to resurrect a lawsuit against Northwestern University brought by university employees over the school’s alleged violation of its fiduciary duties in managing employee retirement plans. All eight justices who participated (Justice Amy Coney Barrett was not involved in the case) sided with the aggrieved employees who claimed plan administrators violated their “duty of prudence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?

A vacancy sign hangs above the Supreme Court bench following reports on Jan. 26, 2022, that long-serving liberal justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Names are already being thrown around in the media as to who will replace him, aided by helpful hints from President Joe Biden himself. But whoever it is can, depending on their age, expect a lengthy spell on the bench of the highest court in the land. Precedent shows us that justices tend grow old in the position. Breyer is one such example. When he joined the Supreme Court in 1994, he was an already very accomplished...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Stephen Breyer Will Reportedly Retire at End of Supreme Court Term; 83-Year-Old Justice Has Served Since 1994

Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, will retire, according to sources who spoke with CNN, NBC News, and NPR. CNN said Breyer would remain on the nation’s highest court until the end of its current term and — if necessary — until “a replacement is confirmed.” NBC’s Pete Williams, however, reported that Breyer would retire at the end of the court’s current term — not immediately and not when a successor is nominated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US Supreme Court agrees to hear race-based admissions case

The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear suits alleging that race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are discriminatory against Asian-American students. The case takes aim at decades-old affirmative action policies designed to increase African-American enrollment in higher education and promote a more diverse...
CONGRESS & COURTS
