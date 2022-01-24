SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Harvard Admissions Case, Giving Conservative Justices the Chance to Nix Affirmative Action in Higher Education
The Supreme Court of the United States granted certiorari Monday in two consolidated cases challenging colleges’ affirmative-action admissions policies. The cases will afford SCOTUS’ conservative majority the chance to entirely revamp the rules for race-based admissions. Anti-affirmative action advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) appealed a...lawandcrime.com
Comments / 0