Tom Brady Gave Clues as to What His Future Holds
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington try to read the tea leaves when it comes to Tom Brady's decision this offseason. From his guests in the VIP Suite, to how the game ended vs the Rams, everything plays a factor into whether he retires or plays next season.
Brady Quinn: "You can get a sense from some of the people around the Tampa Bay organization that this indeed might be it. And I don't know that Tom is the type of guy that wants the goodbye tour. I don't know that he cares and wants that, but I did hear there was a bunch of people in that suite who aren't normally there, and there was a reason behind that. But I also heard he's conflicted because he has made the commitment to the team that he is going to play again next year and that matters to him. He's a man of his word."
Jonas Knox: "If he walks away now, I'm going to be pissed off. Had he done it a couple years ago after New England, I get it, getting a little bit older, starting to show his age. Why would you walk away now? How many quarterback in the NFL are you taking to win a game right now over Tom Brady? Is it more than 2 or 3 if that?"
LaVar Arrington: "But what if the Bucs hit their ceiling?"
