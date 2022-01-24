ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Rock At Pine Knob For Two Shows In September 2022

By Maggie Meadows
 2 days ago
Michigan's own Kid Rock announced dates for his 'Bad Reputation Tour' this morning. Great news the tour includes two shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre in September 2022. Here is the...

MetroTimes

Kid Rock announces Pine Knob dates for what could be his final tour

Kid Rock will headline two shows at metro Detroit's recently rechristened Pine Knob later this year. The performer — a Waffle House Legend Award winner, according to a press release, whatever that means — will perform back-to-back dates on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Foreigner and Trey Lewis are also on the bill.
DETROIT, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Kid Rock is coming to the Tri-State!

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Kid Rock will start his tour on April 6 at Evansville’s Ford Center, with special guests Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Trey Lewis. Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been described as a mixture of musical genres such as rap-rock […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kid Rock coming to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kid Rock is coming to the Ford Center this spring with Grand Funk Railroad. It’s a part of his “Bad Reputation Tour”. That concert is set for April 6. Tickets go on sale January 28.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Michigan State
Detroit News

Pine Knob is back! Clarkston amphitheater drops corporate moniker

Metro Detroit's top outdoor concert venue will shed its DTE Energy Music Theatre label and once again go by the name you never stopped calling it. Twenty years after a name change that never really stuck in the hearts or minds of Metro Detroit concertgoers, a familiar favorite is returning this summer concert season: Pine Knob will once again be known as Pine Knob.
DETROIT, MI
q106fm.com

Pine Knob name is coming back

CLARKSTON, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston is going back to its roots with the venue’s original name and will now be known again as Pine Knob Music Theatre. The energy company’s 20 year branding agreement with the 15,000 seat venue expires this year. The theater opened on June 25, 1972, with a matinee David Cassidy concert. Tickets were sold by mail order only and were $5 for pavilion and $2.50 for lawn.
CLARKSTON, MI
thelascopress.com

Pine Knob is Once Again Officially Pine Knob

All of you music fans that continued to call it Pine Knob, the amphitheater at the base of the Clarkston ski hill dubbed DTE Energy Music Theatre, you can now rejoice as the name is once again the official moniker of the popular outdoors entertainment venue. In 2001 when the...
CLARKSTON, MI
wcsx.com

Detroit-Area Venue Pine Knob Returns to Original Name

As of today, all is right with the world again – or, at least, the rock world – as DTE Energy Music Theatre’s name has officially been changed back to Pine Knob. Yes, it’s true! Shout for joy, because Pine Knob is back. It’s all part of the venue’s 50th anniversary celebration, which takes place all year.
DETROIT, MI
Jason Bonham
Kid Rock
K102.5

Michigan’s DTE Energy Music Theatre Returns As Pine Knob

Over the last couple of days the DTE energy music theater has been teasing an announcement that they would be making on January 14th. Many speculated that this would be a concert announcement for the upcoming 2022 season. That ended up not being the case, as they have officially announced that with a partnership with Trinity Health and United Wholesale Mortgage they’re changing the name of the venue back to Pine Knob Music Theatre. Pine Knob is synonymous with regular concerts such as Bob Seger, a season opening show with Eddie Money, the home away from home for the J. Geils bBand, and so many more concerts and festivals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Macomb Daily

Pine Knob is back as storied venue changes name again

The wishes of metro area music fans and international performers are going to be realized this summer. They’ll be going to the Pine Knob Music Theatre once again. The venerable amphitheater, one of the country’s oldest and most successful, changed its name to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2000 amidst considerable furor — and artists who continued to refer to it as Pine Knob during the next 20 years. Now 313 Presents, which promotes and produces events at the 15,000-seat theater, is reinstalling the Pine Knob name, with a new logo and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health joining as primary sponsors.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Pine Knob is Back: This is the Complete ’22 Concert Lineup So Far

Celebrating its 50th year by taking back its iconic name, Pine Knob has a diverse lineup of summer shows already on the concert calendar for 2022. It was 1972 when a ski resort just north of Detroit in Clarkston, Michigan opened in June. Technically, Pine Knob Music Theater isn't the same as the ski area, but its concert stage is at the base of the hill (this is Michigan, there are no mountains) that shares its name. The geography provides a natural amphitheater, and seeing a summer concert from the lawn has become a Michigan summer tradition.
CLARKSTON, MI
#Led Zeppelin#Pine Knob Music Theatre#Ticket Master#Rock N Roll Themed
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kid Rock, Foreigner coming to Star Lake in August

Kid Rock will bring his Bad Reputation Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 6 with special guest Foreigner. Tickets go on sale Friday at livenation.com. Presale at 10 a.m. Thursday with the code FRONTROW. The Michigan rap-rocker, who broke out in the ’90s and has sold more...
MUSIC
deadlinedetroit.com

Pine Knob Releases Video on Its History as It Reclaims Original Name

After being changed to the sterile corporate branding of DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2001, the old name used for 29 years before the switch is returning to the Clarkston amphitheater. "313 Presents is excited to announce that DTE Energy Music Theatre -- the nation’s top amphitheatre in 2019 --...
CLARKSTON, MI
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kid Rock 6/24/22

We are excited to announce a new show for The Pavilion’s 2022 season – Kid Rock with Special Guest Foreigner on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Guests are encouraged to register to receive important...
ENTERTAINMENT
WNEM

DTE Energy Music Theatre rebranded with original name Pine Knob

A Detroit area venue is going back to its roots after a new partnership. The DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston will now be known again as the Pine Knob Music Theatre. The name change comes as the 2022 summer concert season will mark the venue’s 50th anniversary, as the venue first opened on June 25, 1972 with a matinee performance by David Cassidy.
DETROIT, MI
