Kid Rock At Pine Knob For Two Shows In September 2022

Over the last couple of days the DTE energy music theater has been teasing an announcement that they would be making on January 14th. Many speculated that this would be a concert announcement for the upcoming 2022 season. That ended up not being the case, as they have officially announced that with a partnership with Trinity Health and United Wholesale Mortgage they’re changing the name of the venue back to Pine Knob Music Theatre. Pine Knob is synonymous with regular concerts such as Bob Seger, a season opening show with Eddie Money, the home away from home for the J. Geils bBand, and so many more concerts and festivals.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO