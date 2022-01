In the long Republican-led war against mail-in voting in Texas, it looks like the best tactic has already been deployed: confusion. The entire system is a mess. Madlin Mekelburg of the Austin American-Statesman spoke to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir about the new mail-in forms, and voters are already being tripped up. The old form that was used did not contain a box for a Texas Voter ID number (VUID). Note, this is a different from a social security or Texas driver license number and is instead a unique identifier used by the state voting system. If a voter sends in the old form, their application for a mail-in ballot will be rejected. The new form requires that voters include the VUID on both the application and the ballot itself. Mess up either, and the form will be rejected.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO