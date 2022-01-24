Unique ZEISS Mineralogic 3D for Economic and Academic Geosciences Introduced
ZEISS today introduces ZEISS Mineralogic 3D software for automated quantitative mineralogy that achieves greater productivity and increased efficiency for the mining industry. By understanding composition, mineral relationships, and fabric of the geological materials under scrutiny, including locked grains, miners are able to respond faster to critical production questions. Articles....www.roboticstomorrow.com
