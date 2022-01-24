Unique ZEISS Mineralogic 3D for Economic and Academic Geosciences Introduced

This test induction heating setup allowed the customer to fully evaluate the heating parameters and induction heater needed to braze all 4 different piping assemblies. The successful and efficient usage of induction brazing for different piping assemblies has been demonstrated by UltraFlex Power Technologies, per request of a customer from the Tube & Pipe industry. The test scenario had been set up so the customer would be able to evaluate the heating process parameters for several different pipe brazing setups, including the time needed, power to be applied, profile, etc, as well as to identify the most appropriate induction heater equipment he would need.

