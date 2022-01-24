Dana White Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three return from the holiday hiatus to take a look forward at the sneakers releasing in 2022. The co-hosts break down the most anticipated sneakers in the year ahead, touching on big releases like Drake's first Nike collaboration, the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 3, and more. Also, an admission on the omission of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 and a discussion on just how hard that sneaker will be to get. Elsewhere in the episode they discuss Finish Line's Nike collab series, Joe's history in the Air Max 97, and gambling.
Comments / 0