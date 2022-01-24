Dana White Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. White sneakers are our go-to shoe any time of year. These classic kicks are so fresh and fashion-forward! Plus, they’re appropriate for daytime or date night. Spring is right around the corner, so you might as well get a head start on shopping this must-have footwear for the upcoming season. But you can even rock this look in cold weather! After all, winter-white is very in. The crisp trend is a street-style staple, teamed with leggings and slouchy socks or straight-leg cropped jeans. We rounded up our favorite white sneakers from Zappos below. Keep it comfy in these everyday essentials!

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO