MLB

Today in White Sox History: January 24

By Mark Liptak
South Side Sox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes luck plays a part in things ... sometimes a very big part. On this date, Chicago White Sox general manager Ken Williams signed free agent pitcher Esteban Loaiza to a $500,000 contract, a massive discount from...

www.southsidesox.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The roadblock holding back Bulls’ trade for Jerami Grant

The Chicago Bulls have not shied away from making moves the past couple of seasons. Looks like they’re keeping that same energy heading into the NBA trade deadline. According to the latest report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Chicago has “continued exploring” trade possibilities for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who has been one of the hottest names in the rumor mill of late.
NBA
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
Person
Esteban Loaiza
Person
Cy Young
Person
José Contreras
Yardbarker

Roger Clemens issues statement after being denied by Hall of Fame in last try

Roger Clemens issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday after learning he did not make the Hall of Fame in what was his final year of eligibility. In his statement, the seven-time Cy Young winner downplayed the significance of the Hall of Fame. “Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a...
MLB
CBS Boston

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer. Big Papi was pretty pumped to receive that call. Ortiz was in the Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends — including former Boston teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez — when he received the news from Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA. “I’m calling you from Cooperstown, New York to let you know that the baseball writers have elected you to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” O’Connell told Ortiz. With that, Ortiz threw his...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Chicago White Sox Plan To Take Action After CBS 2 Investigators Expose Parking Scam Outside Sports Venues: Fans Getting Ripped Off By Conmen, Then Hit With Parking Tickets

By Dave Savini and Michele Youngerman CHICAGO (CBS) — There are new developments in a parking scam first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators. Conmen have been ripping off fans outside Chicago sports venues for years. Posing as parking attendants, they lure in drivers, take their cash, and often guide them into illegal parking spots. Those fans later find parking tickets from the city on their cars. (Credit: CBS 2) Nothing stopped the men we uncovered running an illegal parking scam – not even the different teams of officers patrolling the city streets outside Guaranteed Rate Field. The scammers are so bold they continued...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 free agent position players the Chicago Cubs need to target

While the Chicago Cubs wait for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to be finalized between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball’s Players Association, there is no doubt that the team will need to be prepared for when they can resume their off-season activity and spending. Entering the...
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Legends Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard Could Earn Hall Of Fame Honors Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple of Phillies greats will find out Tuesday night if they’ll get the call from the Baseball Hall of Fame. World Series Champions Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard are on the ballot for the first time. They need at least 75% of the votes in order to be immortalized forever in Cooperstown. The voting results will be announced at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Roger Clemens On Not Being Elected To Hall Of Fame: ‘I Didn’t Play Baseball To Get Into The HOF’

BOSTON (CBS) — While David Ortiz got his call to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, four polarizing and controversial players in baseball history did not. For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa, Tuesday was their last chance to make it to Cooperstown by way of traditional voting. All four fell short of getting the required 75 percent of votes in their tenth and final season on the ballot, with Bonds getting 66 percent, Clemens 65.2 percent, Schilling 58.6 percent and Sosa just 18.5 percent. Those four will no longer appear on the BBWAA ballot, so...
MLB

