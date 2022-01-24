ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
(Reuters) - Meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment continued to fall out of favor for investors as fears of a faster rise in interest rates puncture the prospects of speculative trading.

After surging 600% last year amid a retail trading frenzy, GameStop fell 11% on Monday, extending a 28% slide from the start of 2022. Similarly, AMC has lost a third of its value so far this year following a more than 1,100% jump in 2021.

The value of the heavily shorted stocks zoomed when an army of small-time investors coordinated on online message boards such as Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets, boosting their stock price and hurting bearish hedge funds.

“As rates rise, the present value of future cash flows diminishes and it takes some of the speculation out of the market,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst week since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 as a rise in the cost of borrowing would mark the end of the easy money policy that had fueled a stock market rally.

“There was a period there where there was all this free stimulus money and low rates and margin availability..that’s coming to an end,” Hayes said.

Other stocks that have drawn interest from retail investors also fell. Koss Corp, BlackBerry, Avis Budget Group Inc, Workhorse Group Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc dropped between 14% and 36% so far this month.

The $1.6 million Roundhill MEME ETF, which provides exposure to stocks with high short interest and elevated social media activity, has slumped in six of the seven weeks since its launch.

“For longer than we anticipated, meme stocks stayed up to a level which was ridiculous,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in New Jersey.

Last week, Vanda Research, that tracks retail investor flows, said overall social media chatter on meme stocks has dropped substantially from early 2021, with some bit of speculative retail investor intrest around GameStop and AMC.

The two stocks were among the top 10 most-traded shares among Fidelity customers on Friday with buy far outnumbering sell orders.

Short interest as a percentage of free float for both the stocks have climbed back to about 20% each, latest data from analytics company Ortex showed. Towards the end of October last year, about 16% of AMC shares and 11% of GameStop’s free float were in short position.

FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Crash: My 2022 Playbook

The new year has started off on a sour note, with the stock market crashing and panic spreading throughout financial markets. Inflation and interest rates have put investors on edge, and many believe we are still in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss my playbook for 2022 and how I've handled market corrections since the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.
Reuters

European futures sink 3% after hawkish Fed, global sell-off

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Jan 27 (Reuters) - European stock futures sank 3% on Thursday tracking a global downturn in sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalled a March interest rate hike and sustained policy tightening to control surging inflation.
DailyFx

S&P 500 Falls as Fed Fails to Rule Out Steep Hiking Path, Growth & Tech Stocks at Risk

The Federal Reserve keeps borrowing costs near zero, but telegraphs an interest rate increase is coming. Powell acknowledges there is quite a bit of room to raise borrowing costs, fails to rule out hiking at every meeting and admits that the bank hasn’t made any decisions on the size of rate adjustments, sparking a sharp reversal in risk assets.
Reuters

Japanese stocks suffer biggest weekly foreign outflow in seven weeks

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Foreigners stepped up selling in Japanese shares last week, as concerns over inflation and expectations of a tighter U.S. monetary policy, dented risk appetite. Stocks worth 582.91 billion yen ($5.08 billion) were offloaded by cross-border investors in the week to Jan. 21, the most since Dec....
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Down (sharply) we go again

DOWN (SHARPLY) WE GO AGAIN (0730 GMT) Relief from a no-surprise Federal Reserve statement lasted only about 8 minutes yesterday but after that initial brief spike Wall Street headed south in wild swings that took the Dow Jones and the S&P indices in negative territory. "Risk assets... reversed once Chair...
Reuters

Reuters

