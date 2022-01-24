ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldiers in Burkina Faso mutiny, take President Kabore hostage

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta now controls Burkina Faso after they detained the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital. The military coup is the third of its kind...

The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
Burkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso Defence Minister General Bathelemy Simpore denied rumours on Sunday that President Roch Marc Kabore had been detained following heavy gunfire at several army barracks, adding the motive of shooting by soldiers was still unclear. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Aaron Ross)
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp, sources tell Reuters

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou. Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet,...
Burkina junta faces worldwide criticism but wins popular support

Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta rallied on Tuesday as the UN, France and the poor Sahel country's neighbours condemned its latest coup. It is the latest bout of political turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, which has had little stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.
Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison Tuesday, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. He said talks were taking place for some of the Kurdish forces and prison staff trapped inside to be freed in exchange for medical treatment for wounded jihadist fighters.
Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.
Place
Africa
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

