My kids have always loved to go to the library and check out a big stack of books that relate to the current holiday or season. Valentine's Day of course is no exception, so here are some of our choices for great Valentine's Day kids' books, featuring a mix of new releases and some old favorites. Find them at your local Marin County library or independent bookstore; the links on each title take you to that book's listing on the Marin libraries MARINet website.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO