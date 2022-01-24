ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old dies when truck runs off roadway, crashes into tree, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cover picture for the articleFORSTYH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man from Dawsonville died early Sunday morning when their truck lost control...

