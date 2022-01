The Lady Kougars fell 39-24 to Andrean in what was essentially a matchup to determine the Northwest Crossroads Conference title. After trailing by as many as seven points in the first half, the Lady Kougars cut it to 16-14 by halftime on a 3-pointer by Sophomore Juliet Starr. The third quarter saw stingy defense by both teams, while the fourth quarter came down to free throws, where Andrean scored nine of their 16 points from the charity stripe. Junior Lilly Toppen led the Kougars with 11 points.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO