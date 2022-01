The third-generation Nuro autonomous delivery vehicle has been shown off by the company as its latest robotic solution for maximizing the capabilities of consumers to access the goods they need most in a convenient manner. The robot vehicle is equipped with two storage sections inside to make it exclusively for the delivery of foods and other goods, and is focused on being extra cautious to prioritize the safety of pedestrians with some additional components. This includes an external airbag that can be deployed when an accident can't be avoided.

