ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day visit focusing on bilateral ties and the turmoil in Libya, officials said. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government.The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Egypt fears that prolonged deadlock would further destabilize its southern neighbor.Following the coup, some Sudanese opposition leaders, including former Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, suspected that Egypt had given...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

Sudan Deputy Leader Meets Ethiopia Defense Minister on Rare Visit

KHARTOUM - Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defense minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, which comes amid border tensions, officials said. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be in...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Libya's central bank, torn by civil war, says it will unify

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank said on Thursday that it has started a process to reunify after being split for years during the country’s civil war. In a statement Friday, the bank said that the reunification of the bank’s institutions will be implemented in stages. The step towards unification comes after the country’s elections were delayed last month, throwing its transitional to democracy into question.
WORLD
The Conversation Africa

A decade later, no end in sight for Libya’s political transition

Two days before Libyans were to go to the ballots for a new interim president on December 24, the country’s election officials finally admitted what had become obvious: the first-round vote would not take place. Citing legal, logistical and security issues, the officials proposed a new date one month later to coincide with already-postponed legislative elections.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Sudan#Egyptian#Algerian#Algeria Press Service#Aps
NEWS10 ABC

Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has said there will be negotiations on a cease-fire between his government and the rival Tigray forces who have been waging war for almost 15 months, the chairman of a diaspora group that had a private meeting with him told The Associated Press.
POLITICS
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Egypt reforms prisons and highlights rights, in moves critics call hollow

CAIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - At a new correctional centre on the outskirts of Cairo, medical staff at a three-storey clinic stand next to pristine machinery. Female inmates exhibit artwork and knitting. On a tightly controlled media visit to the facility last month, Assistant Interior Minister Tareq Marzouq told reporters...
WORLD
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy