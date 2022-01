PETERSBURG - The Washington Lady Hatchets improved to 19-3 overall and 11-0 in conference play by defeating the Pike Central Chargers 71-19 in a rescheduled game. Alaina Thorne led all scorers with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, Jesse Ledgerwood with 14 points, four assists, and five steals, Kencia Levasseur with 14 points, and five assists, Chloe Browning had points and four assists, Olivia Gilley added six points and five rebounds, Lacy Hancock also had three points and Ellie Reed and Madi Dalton with two points each.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO